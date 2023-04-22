– GCW presented Into the Light last night at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The card streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Terry Yaki, Yoya, Jimmy Lloyd & Mr. Danger beat Caleb Konley, Donnie Primetime, Hunter Drake & Bobby Flaco.

* After the match, Parrow attacked Lloyd and the winning team. He also choked Lloyd with a chain until officials were able to separate them.

* Adam Priest beat Brogan Finlay.

* Shigehiro Irie beat Cole Radrick.

* Tony Deppen beat Bryan Keith.

* Blake Christian beat Mike Jackson.

* Mike Bailey beat Alex Zayne.

* GCW Tag Team Championships: East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver) (c) beat The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) to retain the titles.

* Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander came out and said they have taken over GCW and indie wrestling. Cardona dubbed themselves the Deathmatch King and Queen. After that, they beat Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) in a tag team match.

* After the match, Nick Gage came out, and Cardona and De Lander quickly bolted out of the ring. Gage then said that Cardona isn’t the Death Match King and threatened to “carve” Cardona up. He then challenged Cardona and De Lander to a Three-Way match.

* Thrussy (Effy, Allie Katch & Dark Sheik) beat Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel & Arez.

* El Hijo del Vikingo beat Komander.