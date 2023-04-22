wrestling / News
GCW Into the Light Results 4.21.23: El Hijo Del Vikingo Faces Komander in Headliner
– GCW presented Into the Light last night at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The card streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Terry Yaki, Yoya, Jimmy Lloyd & Mr. Danger beat Caleb Konley, Donnie Primetime, Hunter Drake & Bobby Flaco.
* After the match, Parrow attacked Lloyd and the winning team. He also choked Lloyd with a chain until officials were able to separate them.
* Adam Priest beat Brogan Finlay.
* Shigehiro Irie beat Cole Radrick.
* Tony Deppen beat Bryan Keith.
* Blake Christian beat Mike Jackson.
* Mike Bailey beat Alex Zayne.
* GCW Tag Team Championships: East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver) (c) beat The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) to retain the titles.
* Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander came out and said they have taken over GCW and indie wrestling. Cardona dubbed themselves the Deathmatch King and Queen. After that, they beat Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) in a tag team match.
* After the match, Nick Gage came out, and Cardona and De Lander quickly bolted out of the ring. Gage then said that Cardona isn’t the Death Match King and threatened to “carve” Cardona up. He then challenged Cardona and De Lander to a Three-Way match.
* Thrussy (Effy, Allie Katch & Dark Sheik) beat Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel & Arez.
* El Hijo del Vikingo beat Komander.
Thank you @VinceMcMahon for teaching promo class. We’re (alwayz) ready when you are. @stephdelander @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/RugARZbMPq
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 22, 2023
Cardona & SDL! #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/T5IY8PFqea
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) April 22, 2023
Hahahahaha @TheMattCardona #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/8qNfNXljgq
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) April 22, 2023
Deathmatch king, huh @TheMattCardona #GCWLight pic.twitter.com/bvo7Kx2ZDl
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) April 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On If Hulk Hogan Tried To Hold Wrestlers Back In WCW, His History With Sid
- Rhaka Khan’s Lawsuit Against FBI, Multiple Wrestling Names & More Allowed To Move Forward
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’
- Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4