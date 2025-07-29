wrestling / News

GCW Japan at Shinjuku Face Results 7.28.25: Matt Tremont Defends Ultraviolent Title, More

July 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Japan Image Credit: GCW

GCW is on tour in Japan and he’d its Japan at Shinjuku Face show on Monday, with the results now online. You can see the full results from the TrillerTV+ airing show below, per Fightful:

* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: YDNP def. EFFY & Dark Sheik
* Drew Parker def. Shotzi Blackheart
* Jeffrey John def. Kikutaro
* MAO def. Atticus Cogar
* Kazusada Higuchi def. 1 Called Manders
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Super Crazy

