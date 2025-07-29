wrestling / News
GCW Japan at Shinjuku Face Results 7.28.25: Matt Tremont Defends Ultraviolent Title, More
GCW is on tour in Japan and he’d its Japan at Shinjuku Face show on Monday, with the results now online. You can see the full results from the TrillerTV+ airing show below, per Fightful:
* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: YDNP def. EFFY & Dark Sheik
* Drew Parker def. Shotzi Blackheart
* Jeffrey John def. Kikutaro
* MAO def. Atticus Cogar
* Kazusada Higuchi def. 1 Called Manders
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Super Crazy
That's some BALLSY offense!@ShotziTCB #GCWJapan pic.twitter.com/KOAdMc4Tt2
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 28, 2025
Indy GODzilla #GCWJapan pic.twitter.com/4GamrHmgRQ
— Patrick The Heel (@patricktheheel) July 29, 2025
クレイジー‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️#GCW #GCWJapan pic.twitter.com/vd3QmWZw7U
— 🦈サメマン🦈 (@sameman05) July 28, 2025
