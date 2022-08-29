wrestling / News
Various News: GCW’s Japan Events Sell Out, FITE TV Owner Triller Plans to Go Public
August 29, 2022 | Posted by
– GCW’s announced events in Japan sold out after going on sale this weekend. As reported in July, the company is hosting shows in the country in September and October. PWInsider reports tickets to all the shows went on sale over the weekend and promptly sold out.
– The site also reports that FITE TV owner Triller is planning to go public toward the end of the year and has raised $200 million ahead of its planned IPO (initial public offering). The plan is to go public in Q4.
