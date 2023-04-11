wrestling / News
GCW Announces Japan Return For July
April 11, 2023 | Posted by
GCW is heading back to Japan this summer for a series of shows. The company announced on Monday night that it will host shows in Japan from July 17th through the 20th in Tokyo.
This is the first trip to Japan for the company since September and October of 2022, when they held several shows.
*BREAKING*
GCW is coming back to JAPAN!
TOKYO
July 17-20
🇺🇲🇯🇵🩸
Who should we bring with us this time? pic.twitter.com/G8ksusnozZ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 11, 2023
