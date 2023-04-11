wrestling / News

GCW Announces Japan Return For July

April 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Japan Image Credit: GCW

GCW is heading back to Japan this summer for a series of shows. The company announced on Monday night that it will host shows in Japan from July 17th through the 20th in Tokyo.

This is the first trip to Japan for the company since September and October of 2022, when they held several shows.

