GCW Jimmy All The Way Results: Dan Maff Says Goodbye To GCW

December 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– GCW held its Jimmy All The Way Event on Dec. 26 from Voltage Lounge. Results (courtesy of PWPonderings) are below.

* Jason Cade def. Lucky 13

* Homicide def. 1 Called Manders

* Tony Deppen def. Ophidian

* Treehouse Lee def. KTB, Steve Sanders, Grim Reefer, Jonathan Wolf, and Dougie Mosa

* Matthew Justice def. Allie Kat

* Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver

* Dan Maff def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Nick Gage and Matt Tremont def. SHLAK and Jeff King

