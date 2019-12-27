wrestling / News
GCW Jimmy All The Way Results: Dan Maff Says Goodbye To GCW
– GCW held its Jimmy All The Way Event on Dec. 26 from Voltage Lounge. Results (courtesy of PWPonderings) are below.
* Jason Cade def. Lucky 13
* Homicide def. 1 Called Manders
* Tony Deppen def. Ophidian
* Treehouse Lee def. KTB, Steve Sanders, Grim Reefer, Jonathan Wolf, and Dougie Mosa
* Matthew Justice def. Allie Kat
* Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver
* Dan Maff def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Nick Gage and Matt Tremont def. SHLAK and Jeff King
Hey yall we're gonna have this much fun in Austin, right? #JimmyXmas pic.twitter.com/JgZLuqy4bW
— 🎬Tiffany Takes Tampa: 4/20☀️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) December 27, 2019
That did look like some Jackie Chan shit, LOL, beautiful @Air_Blake2234 @TheJordanOliver #JimmyXmas pic.twitter.com/lJB0ZwdFI4
— 🎬Tiffany Takes Tampa: 4/20☀️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) December 27, 2019
Blunt circle in the ring, KTB hits the backflip and tope' with the blunt lit.
This might be the coolest thing I've ever seen. #JimmyXmas #GCW pic.twitter.com/1Djk77QsHC
— Luke Dorsch (@PWChopShop) December 27, 2019
