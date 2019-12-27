– GCW held its Jimmy All The Way Event on Dec. 26 from Voltage Lounge. Results (courtesy of PWPonderings) are below.

* Jason Cade def. Lucky 13

* Homicide def. 1 Called Manders

* Tony Deppen def. Ophidian

* Treehouse Lee def. KTB, Steve Sanders, Grim Reefer, Jonathan Wolf, and Dougie Mosa

* Matthew Justice def. Allie Kat

* Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver

* Dan Maff def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Nick Gage and Matt Tremont def. SHLAK and Jeff King

Hey yall we're gonna have this much fun in Austin, right? #JimmyXmas pic.twitter.com/JgZLuqy4bW — 🎬Tiffany Takes Tampa: 4/20☀️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) December 27, 2019