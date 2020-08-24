wrestling / News
GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore Results 8.23.20: Joey Janela vs. Alex Zayne, More
GCW held their Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore show on Sunday in Atlantic City, New Jersey with Joey Janela and more in action. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Cole Radrick defeats AR Fox
* Chris Dickinson defeats Lee Moriarty
* Blake Christian defeats Andrew Everett
* Deathmatch: AJ Gray defeats Lucky 13
* KTB & Shane Mercer defeat Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed)
.@theirondemon launches Reed into an apron bomb from @KTB_mauls!! #JerseyShore
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/RhO1XZFtE5
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 23, 2020
* Deathmatch: Jimmy Lloyd defeats Elayna Black
Coffin drop through a door from @ElaynaBlack! #JerseyShore
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/DnD0zZ7xsU
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 23, 2020
Assault driver through a thumbtack door from @TheJimmyLLoyd! #JerseyShore
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/6bfNZ3mSLB
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 23, 2020
* Sanchez defeats Effy
.@SuckMeSanchez powerbombs Effy into a door! #JerseyShore
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/S4PtNmTGXh
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 23, 2020
* Joey Janela defeats Alex Zayne
FUCK!!!! @JANELABABY #JerseyShore
▶️https://t.co/SX3KedB94r
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/HT5yWMaoeW
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 23, 2020
