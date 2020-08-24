GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore Results 8.23.20: Joey Janela vs. Alex Zayne, More

GCW held their Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore show on Sunday in Atlantic City, New Jersey with Joey Janela and more in action. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Cole Radrick defeats AR Fox

* Chris Dickinson defeats Lee Moriarty

* Blake Christian defeats Andrew Everett

* Deathmatch: AJ Gray defeats Lucky 13

* KTB & Shane Mercer defeat Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed)

* Deathmatch: Jimmy Lloyd defeats Elayna Black

* Sanchez defeats Effy

* Joey Janela defeats Alex Zayne