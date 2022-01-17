wrestling
GCW News: Joey Janela Attacks Matt Cardona During Toy Hunt, B-Boy Set For The WRLD on GCW
January 17, 2022 | Posted by
– Joey Janela ambushed Matt Cardona during a toy hunt, and the video is online. The Major Pod Network’s YouTube account shared the video, and you can check it out below:
– GCW has announced that B-Boy will appear at The WRLD on GCW this Saturday, making his first appearance with them since late 2019. You can see the announcement tweet below:
Welcome Back B-Boy
See ya on Sunday#TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/ufgMlCMP2d
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 17, 2022
