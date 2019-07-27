wrestling / News
Various News: GCW Announces Joey Janela Farewell Show, Kane Poses For Pic With Jordynne Grace
– GCW is saying farewell to Joey Janela at the end of September. The promotion announced that they will hold their goodbye (for now) show for Janela, titled Curtain Call, on September 30th. Janela was a big part of GCW and will be full-time with AEW starting in October when the promotion debuts its show Wednesday nights on TNT:
Just Announced:
GCW returns to Asbury Park on Monday, Sept 30 as we say goodbye (for now) to The Bad Boy JOEY JANELA…
Tickets on sale TONIGHT @ 11pm
GCW presents
Curtain Call
Mon 9/30 – 8pm
Asbury Park, NJ
This event will stream LIVE on @FiteTV!
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 27, 2019
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 27, 2019
– Jordynne Grace had an encounter with hellfire and brimstone, as she shared a pic with Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox Country — better known, of course, as Kane:
it’s the mayor pic.twitter.com/RdtmNZic0N
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 27, 2019
