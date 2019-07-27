wrestling / News

Various News: GCW Announces Joey Janela Farewell Show, Kane Poses For Pic With Jordynne Grace

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela

– GCW is saying farewell to Joey Janela at the end of September. The promotion announced that they will hold their goodbye (for now) show for Janela, titled Curtain Call, on September 30th. Janela was a big part of GCW and will be full-time with AEW starting in October when the promotion debuts its show Wednesday nights on TNT:

– Jordynne Grace had an encounter with hellfire and brimstone, as she shared a pic with Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox Country — better known, of course, as Kane:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Joey Janela, Jordynne Grace, Kane, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading