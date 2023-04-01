GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 Results 03.31.23: Kota Ibushi vs. Joey Janela, More

Full results from GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 are below. The show took place Friday night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Results from Fightful.

* Blake Christian defeated Komander, Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer, Jack Cartwheel, Tony Deppen, Gringo Loco, and Alec Price in a Grab the Brass Ring Doors, Ladders, And Chairs Match For Future Title Shot

* East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) to win the GCW Tag Team Titles

* Emil Jay spoke with Yoshihiko. Charles Mason and Parrow attacked Yoshihiko. Mason pulled the mask off of Yoshihiko’s minder to reveal Jimmy Lloyd. Yoshihiko slammed Parrow, prompting Mason to leave.

* El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Mike Bailey

* Nick Gage & Maki Itoh defeated BUSSY (EFFY & Allie Katch)

* Matt Cardona and Steph de Lander attacked Gage and Itoh with chairs. Cardona was frustrated that they weren’t booked for the show. He stated that his best friend, Cody Rhodes, will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. De Lander insulted the GCW locker room, and GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich came out to set up a match.

* Masha Slamovich defeated Steph de Lander to retain the GCW World Title

* Kota Ibushi defeated Joey Janela