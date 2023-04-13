wrestling / News
GCW Joining Forces With wXw For World Tag Team Festival Weekend 2023
April 12, 2023 | Posted by
GCW is set to make its Germany debut in a team up with wXw in September. The company announced on Wednesday evening that it will partner with wXw for the 2023 World Tag Team Festival.
The event will be held in Germany on September 22st, followed by a GCW vs. Europe event on September 23rd with both shows taking place in Oberhausen, Germany. Matches and ticket information will be announced later.
*BREAKING*
GCW comes to GERMANY for the first time in September and joins up with @wXwGermany for a massive World Tag Team Festival Weekend in Oberhausen!
Ticket info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/JND7Tjpp3b
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon’s New WWE Contract Reportedly Bound By Code of Conduct Clause
- Audio Reveals Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To His Final WCW Match, Backstage Drama with Vince Russo
- Rey Mysterio Recalls Dominik Convincing Him Not To Retire, Who He Wants to Work With Next
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar