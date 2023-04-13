wrestling / News

GCW Joining Forces With wXw For World Tag Team Festival Weekend 2023

April 12, 2023
GCW is set to make its Germany debut in a team up with wXw in September. The company announced on Wednesday evening that it will partner with wXw for the 2023 World Tag Team Festival.

The event will be held in Germany on September 22st, followed by a GCW vs. Europe event on September 23rd with both shows taking place in Oberhausen, Germany. Matches and ticket information will be announced later.

