Various News: GCW Set for Vans Warped Tour in June, Full ROH Global Wars 2017 Match

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW LA Confidential

– Game Changer Wrestling has officially joined the Vans Warped Tour for June 29 and June 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can check out the announcement from GCW below.

– ROH released a full Global Wars 2017 match video this week, featuring Minoru Suzuki & Killer Elite Squad vs. War Machine & Mark Briscoe. You can check out the full Global Wars 2017 match video below.

GCW, ROH, Jeffrey Harris

