Various News: GCW Set for Vans Warped Tour in June, Full ROH Global Wars 2017 Match

– Game Changer Wrestling has officially joined the Vans Warped Tour for June 29 and June 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can check out the announcement from GCW below.

People have said GCW is "warped" for a while now, so let's make it official:

GCW joins the Vans Warped Tour on June 29th & 30th on the beach in Atlantic City!

Tickets for Warped Tour are sold out but we're gonna do our best to make sure you don't miss the action!

Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/9SDv3jlGgf

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 2, 2019