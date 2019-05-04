wrestling / News
Various News: GCW Set for Vans Warped Tour in June, Full ROH Global Wars 2017 Match
– Game Changer Wrestling has officially joined the Vans Warped Tour for June 29 and June 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can check out the announcement from GCW below.
People have said GCW is "warped" for a while now, so let's make it official:
GCW joins the Vans Warped Tour on June 29th & 30th on the beach in Atlantic City!
Tickets for Warped Tour are sold out but we're gonna do our best to make sure you don't miss the action!
Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/9SDv3jlGgf
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 2, 2019
– ROH released a full Global Wars 2017 match video this week, featuring Minoru Suzuki & Killer Elite Squad vs. War Machine & Mark Briscoe. You can check out the full Global Wars 2017 match video below.
