wrestling / News
GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4 Results: Jeff Cobb Wins In Main Event
February 13, 2021 | Posted by
GCW presented Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4 tonight with several wrestlers like Jeff Cobb, Davey Boy Smith Jr and others in action. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Diego Perez def. Gil Guardado by submission (front facelock from mount)
– Calder McColl def. Royce Isaacs by submission (triangle choke)
– Super Beast def. Bad Dude Tito by submission (double wrist lock)
– JR Kratos def. Alex Coughlin via TKO (knee strike)
– “Grizzly” Kal Jack def. Nolan Edwards via KO (toss into a brick wall)
– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Simon Grimm via TKO (knee to the liver)
– Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Calvin Tankman via submission (crossface)
– Jeff Cobb def. Chris Dickinson via KO (suplex)
