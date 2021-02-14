GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4 Results: Jeff Cobb Wins In Main Event

GCW presented Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4 tonight with several wrestlers like Jeff Cobb, Davey Boy Smith Jr and others in action. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Diego Perez def. Gil Guardado by submission (front facelock from mount)

– Calder McColl def. Royce Isaacs by submission (triangle choke)

– Super Beast def. Bad Dude Tito by submission (double wrist lock)

– JR Kratos def. Alex Coughlin via TKO (knee strike)

– “Grizzly” Kal Jack def. Nolan Edwards via KO (toss into a brick wall)

– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Simon Grimm via TKO (knee to the liver)

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Calvin Tankman via submission (crossface)

– Jeff Cobb def. Chris Dickinson via KO (suplex)