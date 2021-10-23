GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 Results 10.22.21: Minoru Suzuki Wins in Headliner

– GCW presented Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 last night at The Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The fight was broadcast live on FITE TV. Minoru Suzuki was victorious in the main event, scoring a submission win over Chris Dickinson.

Tom Lawlor, former WWE talent Marina Shafir, Davey Richards, and Josh Barnett himself were also inaction at the event. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Yoya won out over Starboy Charlie via a knockout.

* Zeda Zhang beat KZT via submission.

* Clark Connors beat Royce Isaacs with a submission.

* Erik Hammer was victorious over Bad Dude Tito via submission.

* Marina Shafir defeated Masha Slamovich via submission

* JR Kratos beat Calvin Tankman with a knockout.

* Tom Lawlor got tthe win over Alex Coughlin via submission.

* Davey Richards beat Yuya Uemura via submission.

* Josh Barnett beat Tiger Ruas via submission.

* Minoru Suzuki beat Chris Dickinson via submission.

You can also view some clips and images from the Bloodsport 7 event shared on Twitter below: