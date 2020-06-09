wrestling / News
Various News: GCW Announces July 4th Show & Launches Patreon Account, KFW Announces June 19th Show
– GCW has launched an official Patreon account and announced a new show for the 4th of July. The company announced that the Patreon account is now live and that they will be back with Backyard Wrestling 2 on July 4th:
Breaking News
The Backyard is BACK!
GCW presents
Backyard Wrestling 2
4th of July
Backyard, USA
INVITE ONLY
Join us LIVE on @FiteTV for the most fucked up backyard wrestling BBQ blowout of the year!
More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/RZSlbdf6le
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 8, 2020
ICYMI
GCW is now on PATREON!
Featuring
– exclusive podcasts
– exclusive perks
– exclusive BTS access
– and more!
Head over and check out everything we have to offer:https://t.co/QbFCjjRbBQ pic.twitter.com/JvIwSKgg5T
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 8, 2020
– Kross Fire Wrestling has set a show for June 19th. The show will take place in Sevierville, Tennessee and will be headlined by Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Kerry Morton.
Kross Fire Wrestling (KFW) June 19th Sevierville,TN @FlyinBrianJr vs @KerryMorton20 for the KFW Belt!!!
KFW Presents (OFF THA HOOK) @RealRickyMorton @nerdylaser @AEWrestling @KenziePaige_1 @JPWA865 @KfwTn @rickeymorton @Shane_Andrews79 @KerryMorton20 @FlyinBrianJr pic.twitter.com/IRvkIiF6jn
— KFW_WrestlingTn (@KFWWrestling2) June 7, 2020
