Various News: GCW Announces July 4th Show & Launches Patreon Account, KFW Announces June 19th Show

– GCW has launched an official Patreon account and announced a new show for the 4th of July. The company announced that the Patreon account is now live and that they will be back with Backyard Wrestling 2 on July 4th:

Breaking News The Backyard is BACK! GCW presents

Backyard Wrestling 2

4th of July

Backyard, USA INVITE ONLY Join us LIVE on @FiteTV for the most fucked up backyard wrestling BBQ blowout of the year! More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/RZSlbdf6le — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 8, 2020

ICYMI GCW is now on PATREON! Featuring

– exclusive podcasts

– exclusive perks

– exclusive BTS access

– and more! Head over and check out everything we have to offer:https://t.co/QbFCjjRbBQ pic.twitter.com/JvIwSKgg5T — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 8, 2020

– Kross Fire Wrestling has set a show for June 19th. The show will take place in Sevierville, Tennessee and will be headlined by Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Kerry Morton.