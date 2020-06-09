wrestling / News

Various News: GCW Announces July 4th Show & Launches Patreon Account, KFW Announces June 19th Show

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Backyard Wrestling 2

– GCW has launched an official Patreon account and announced a new show for the 4th of July. The company announced that the Patreon account is now live and that they will be back with Backyard Wrestling 2 on July 4th:

– Kross Fire Wrestling has set a show for June 19th. The show will take place in Sevierville, Tennessee and will be headlined by Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Kerry Morton.

