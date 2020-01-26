wrestling / News

GCW Just Being Honest Results: Nick Gage Main Events

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

GCW held their event ‘Just Being Honest’ last night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, with Nick Gage in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– AJ Gray def. Chris Bey

– Jimmy Lloyd def. Joey Ryan

– Blake Christian def. Arez

– Chris Dickinson def. David Starr

– Six-Man Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Adrian Quest and Eli Everfly and Matt Vandagriff and Slice Boogie and Starboy Charlie

– Tony Deppen def. Mance Warner

– Non-Title Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Effy

– Nick Gage def. Matthew Justice

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Nick Gage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading