wrestling / News
GCW Just Being Honest Results: Nick Gage Main Events
GCW held their event ‘Just Being Honest’ last night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, with Nick Gage in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– AJ Gray def. Chris Bey
– Jimmy Lloyd def. Joey Ryan
– Blake Christian def. Arez
– Chris Dickinson def. David Starr
– Six-Man Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Adrian Quest and Eli Everfly and Matt Vandagriff and Slice Boogie and Starboy Charlie
– Tony Deppen def. Mance Warner
– Non-Title Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Effy
– Nick Gage def. Matthew Justice
After trying to stay with a technical match, @JoeyRyanOnline says Fuck It and hits a dick flip onto @TheJimmyLLoyd @GCWrestling_ #GCWHonest pic.twitter.com/semPrR1xix
— Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) January 25, 2020
YOU KISS THE RING OF THE KING AS A DISPLAY OF RESPECT, THIS GUY GETS IT #GCWHonest pic.twitter.com/sYz4adipT6
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 25, 2020
THE. BEST. FUCKING. SHOW. I'VE. EVER. SEEN.#GCWHonest #MDK @thekingnickgage #RIPJusticePain pic.twitter.com/QS6LbyCjRi
— TJH93 (@Toms_Customs) January 25, 2020
Athletic chair surfer #GCWHonest @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/KWNRC15GjI
— Blake Christian (@Air_Blake2234) January 25, 2020
