wrestling / News
GCW Just Being Honest Results: Zack Sabre Jr. Defeats Mance Warner
Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Just Being Honest last night at the Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona. Here are results, via Fightful:
* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Rob Shit
* Brooke Havok def. Sandra Moone
* Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel) def. Abismo Negro Jr., Microman & Rey Horus
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Jordan Cruz
* The Cogar Brothers (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar) def. Fuego Del Sol & Sam Stackhouse
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Mance Warner
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) (c) def. Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander
* GCW World Championship: Effy (c) def. Super Crazy
* Dr. Redacted def. Ciclope
SUPER CRAZY IS IN @GCWrestling_ IN 2025 LETS FUCKING GO!!#GCWHonest pic.twitter.com/QSOYf24vw6
— Andrew (@HeartBreakDrip) March 3, 2025
I love @GCWrestling_ #GCWHonest pic.twitter.com/AyGkh9BhE4
— Marks of Arizona (@MarksofArizona) March 3, 2025
Rob Sh*t and @mashaslamovich are putting on a freakin heater in this #GCWHonest opener. “Good Gawd!” pic.twitter.com/UDUg8oTHK2
— Marks of Arizona (@MarksofArizona) March 3, 2025
Counter lariat from Hokuto Hyakusaiken👊@ManceWarner #GCWHonest #GCW pic.twitter.com/55zFLLEgpk
— PWアーティクルス｜GCWニュースサイト (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) March 3, 2025
Havoc with the win! #GCWHonest pic.twitter.com/xk17wHDK5F
— Marks of Arizona (@MarksofArizona) March 3, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber
- Triple H Says He Doesn’t Know What John Cena Will Do As Heel, Explains Creative Process Behind His Heel Turn
- Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Others React to John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber