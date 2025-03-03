GCW Just Being Honest Results: Zack Sabre Jr. Defeats Mance Warner

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Just Being Honest last night at the Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona. Here are results, via Fightful:

* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Rob Shit

* Brooke Havok def. Sandra Moone

* Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel) def. Abismo Negro Jr., Microman & Rey Horus

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Jordan Cruz

* The Cogar Brothers (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar) def. Fuego Del Sol & Sam Stackhouse

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Mance Warner

* GCW Tag Team Championships: Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) (c) def. Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander

* GCW World Championship: Effy (c) def. Super Crazy

* Dr. Redacted def. Ciclope