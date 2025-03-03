wrestling / News

GCW Just Being Honest Results: Zack Sabre Jr. Defeats Mance Warner

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Just Being Honest Zack Sabre Jr Mance Warner Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Just Being Honest last night at the Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona. Here are results, via Fightful:

* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Rob Shit
* Brooke Havok def. Sandra Moone
* Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel) def. Abismo Negro Jr., Microman & Rey Horus
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Jordan Cruz
* The Cogar Brothers (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar) def. Fuego Del Sol & Sam Stackhouse
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Mance Warner
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) (c) def. Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander
* GCW World Championship: Effy (c) def. Super Crazy
* Dr. Redacted def. Ciclope

