GCW Keep In Touch Results 3.2.24: Blake Christian Defends World Title, More
GCW’s Keep In Touch show took place on Saturday night with the GCW World Championship on the line and more. You can see the results from the Indianapolis, Indiana show, which aired on TrillerTV, below (per Cagematch.net):
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Gahbage Daddies
* Joshua Bishop def. Brayden Lee
* Myron Reed def. Jack Cartwheel
* Billie Starkz def. Billy Roc
* Los Macizos & Oni El Bendito def. Young Dragons
* Sawyer Wreck def. Steph De Lander
* Calvin Tankman def. Alex Zayne
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Arik Cannon
* Maki Death Kill def. The Rejects
* Mance Warner def. Nate Webb
Arik Cannon has a message for Blake Christian.#GCWKeep pic.twitter.com/GwDAcKxmlz
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) March 3, 2024
Nick Gage has excited a bunch of people and deeply scared a few others in Indianapolis, and I love it.#GCWKeep pic.twitter.com/2rjtVMSijG
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) March 3, 2024
Nate Webb, 25 years and running. #GCWKeep pic.twitter.com/RqMrMQUPmq
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) March 3, 2024
