GCW Invites Kenny Omega Homecoming After Don Callis Comment At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

After Don Callis said Impact World Champion Kenny Omega was tougher than GCW World Champion Nick Gage during Saturday night’s Slammiversary event, GCW responded on social media by inviting Omega to this weekend’s GCW Homecoming event (night one is Saturday and night two is Sunday) which takes place in Atlantic City, NJ.

“Omega “tougher” than Gage? @TheDonCallis what are you smoking pal?

You and Kenny are welcome to come and prove it but you have to get in line & the line starts this Saturday at #GCWHomecoming Weekend in AC…

Saturday:

GAGE vs CARDONA

Sunday:

GAGE vs OMEGA???

See ya there???”

Gage is set to face Matt Cardona at the show.