GCW Announces Kylie Rae For Say What You Will, Bandido Off GCW Blood on the Hills
GCW has announced the addition of Kylie Rae to their Say What You Will show in January, and some subtractions from GCW Blood on the Hills. The company announced that Rae will make her first GCW appearance since August of last year at Say What You Will, which takes place on January 15th in Chicago.
In addition, it was announced that Bandido will miss Blood on the Hills this Friday in Los Angeles due to his COVID-19 positive test, while Dark Sheik and Jigsaw are due to with illness/injury. Negro Casas had to pull out due to “circumstances beyond [GCW’s] control.”
Newly added to Blood on the Hills are the following:
* Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne
* Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice
* Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne
*CHICAGO UPDATE*
KYLIE RAE returns to GCW on January 15th at #GCWSayYouWill in Chicago!
Plus:
The Briscoes
Ricky Morton
2 Cold Scorpio
Jon Gresham
Dark Sheik
PCO
Get Tix:https://t.co/zpbuIzLuoV
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
1/15/22 – 8PM
Grand Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/dPGVrmm2bI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 15, 2021
Some notes for #GCWBlood this Friday:
– Dark Sheik & Jigsaw are out due to injury/illness & will return soon
– Bandido is out due to illness & will return to GCW asap
– Negro Casas has been pulled due to circumstances out of our control. We are working to reschedule him ASAP
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 15, 2021
The following matches have been added to #GCWBlood on FRIDAY:
BLAKE vs ZAYNE
FATU vs JUSTICE
DEPPEN vs WAYNE
Plus:
Atticus vs Jordan (NRBW)
Cardona's vs Bussy
Briscoes vs Brody/PCO
Gresham vs AJ
+more TBA!
This event is SOLD OUT!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/icyZUUNcfM pic.twitter.com/NdBUM4UMkJ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 15, 2021
