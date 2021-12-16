GCW Announces Kylie Rae For Say What You Will, Bandido Off GCW Blood on the Hills

GCW has announced the addition of Kylie Rae to their Say What You Will show in January, and some subtractions from GCW Blood on the Hills. The company announced that Rae will make her first GCW appearance since August of last year at Say What You Will, which takes place on January 15th in Chicago.

In addition, it was announced that Bandido will miss Blood on the Hills this Friday in Los Angeles due to his COVID-19 positive test, while Dark Sheik and Jigsaw are due to with illness/injury. Negro Casas had to pull out due to “circumstances beyond [GCW’s] control.”

Newly added to Blood on the Hills are the following:

* Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne

* Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice

* Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne

