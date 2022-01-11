GCW LA Fights Volume 2 Results 1.9.22: Tyler Bateman In Action, More

GCW held its latest LA Fights event in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Brandon Gatson def. Jack Cartwheel

* Matt Vandagriff def. Lucas Riley

* Jai Vidal def. Keita Murray

* Adrian Quest def. Damian Drake

* Juicy Finau def. Tyler Bateman

* Nick Wayne def. Titus Alexander

* Bad Dude Tito def. Sandra Moone

* Lil Cholo def. D-Rogue and Gregory Sharpe and Ju Dizz

* Dark Sheik def. Kevin Blackwood