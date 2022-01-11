wrestling / News
GCW LA Fights Volume 2 Results 1.9.22: Tyler Bateman In Action, More
January 10, 2022 | Posted by
GCW held its latest LA Fights event in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Brandon Gatson def. Jack Cartwheel
* Matt Vandagriff def. Lucas Riley
* Jai Vidal def. Keita Murray
* Adrian Quest def. Damian Drake
* Juicy Finau def. Tyler Bateman
* Nick Wayne def. Titus Alexander
* Bad Dude Tito def. Sandra Moone
* Lil Cholo def. D-Rogue and Gregory Sharpe and Ju Dizz
* Dark Sheik def. Kevin Blackwood
