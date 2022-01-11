wrestling / News

GCW LA Fights Volume 2 Results 1.9.22: Tyler Bateman In Action, More

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW LA Fights Volume 2

GCW held its latest LA Fights event in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Brandon Gatson def. Jack Cartwheel

* Matt Vandagriff def. Lucas Riley

* Jai Vidal def. Keita Murray

* Adrian Quest def. Damian Drake

* Juicy Finau def. Tyler Bateman

* Nick Wayne def. Titus Alexander

* Bad Dude Tito def. Sandra Moone

* Lil Cholo def. D-Rogue and Gregory Sharpe and Ju Dizz

* Dark Sheik def. Kevin Blackwood

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, GCW LA Fights, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading