GCW LA Fights Volume 3 Results: Allie Katch Wins Main Event

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW LA Fights Volume 3 Image Credit: GCW

GCW held their LA Fights Volume 3 event earlier today at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. It aired live and free on the GCW Youtube page. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Scramble Match: Juicy Finau defeated Keita Murray, Midas Kreed, Jordan Cruz, Lucas Riley and Hunter Freeman
* Ju Dizz defeated D-Rogue
* Jack Cartwheel defeated Brandon Gatson
* Kevin Blackwood defeated Jai Vidal
* Bad Dude Tito defeated Tyler Bateman
* B-Boy & Lil Cholo defeated The Unguided (Damian Drake & Matt Vandagriff)
* Dark Sheik defeated Peter Avalon
* Allie Katch defeated Sandra Moone

