GCW LA Fights Volume 4 Results, Full Show Online

Game Changer Wrestling’s LA Fights held their ‘Volume 4’ event earlier today at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. You can find results below (via Fightful), as well as the full show, which was posted online.

* Scramble Match: Ju Dizz defeated Eli Everfly, Rob Shit, Cameron Gates, Keita, & G Sharpe

* Midas Kreed defeated Damian Drake

* Bad Dude Tito defeated Brandon Gatson

* Jai Vidal defeated Jordan Cruz

* Titus Alexander defeated Lucas Riley

* Gangsta Party (B-Boy & Lil Cholo) defeated PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas)

* Juicy Finau defeated Hunter Freeman