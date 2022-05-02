wrestling / News

GCW Life Goes On Results: Joey Janela Battles Masha Slamovich

May 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Life Goes On Image Credit: GCW

GCW held its latest show, Life Goes On, on Sunday night with Joey Janela taking on Masha Slamovich and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* ASF def. Alec Price

* Alex Zayne def. Dante Leon

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Bussy def. John Wayne Murdoch & AKIRA

* GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: Shane Mercer def. Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: AJ Gray def. Marcus Mathers, Axton Ray, Gringo Loco, Drago Kid and Cole Radrick

* The S.A.T. def. Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver

* Joey Janela def. Masha Slamovich

* GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: Matt Tremont def. Brandon Kirk

