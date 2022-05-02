wrestling / News
GCW Life Goes On Results: Joey Janela Battles Masha Slamovich
GCW held its latest show, Life Goes On, on Sunday night with Joey Janela taking on Masha Slamovich and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* ASF def. Alec Price
Cradle powerbomb!@ThePrizeCityOG @TheASF_27 #GCWLife pic.twitter.com/Vyllmuw1lJ
— 🎬Pink Lady, Arkansas Traveler 🧳 (@ThatRoseTattoo) May 1, 2022
* Alex Zayne def. Dante Leon
Taco Driver gets the win for Alex Zayne over Leon! #GCWLIFE pic.twitter.com/WFE1HtNE88
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022
Fucking Hell! #GCWLife pic.twitter.com/wQIHSMpSYC
— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) May 1, 2022
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Bussy def. John Wayne Murdoch & AKIRA
* GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: Shane Mercer def. Jimmy Lloyd
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: AJ Gray def. Marcus Mathers, Axton Ray, Gringo Loco, Drago Kid and Cole Radrick
* The S.A.T. def. Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver
Fathers of the style today #GCWLife pic.twitter.com/FEcvJjAQ3Z
— Mac McMuffins #BDM (Mittens) (@NYINDYCMPUNKKID) May 1, 2022
Holy shit that was a nasty fall to the outside #GCWLife pic.twitter.com/I7bEFRTsZk
— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) May 1, 2022
* Joey Janela def. Masha Slamovich
Janela powerbombs Masha through a door then nails her with a leaping piledriver! #GCWLIFE pic.twitter.com/9bG5jebVWM
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022
* GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: Matt Tremont def. Brandon Kirk