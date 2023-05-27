– GCW presented the Lifestyle event last night at the Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per PWPonderings.com:

* Scramble Match: Alec Price beat Billie Starkz and Sam Stackhouse and Jimmy Lloyd and Damien Drake and Matt Vandagriff.

* Zack Sabre Jr. beat Jordan Oliver.

* Maki Itoh beat Sandra Moone.

* Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck beat Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander.

* Blake Christian beat Dark Sheik.

* SGBUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY & Mance Warner) beat Cali Boys (Jack Cartwheel, Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie) and Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & John Wayne Murdoch.

* El Hijo Del Vikingo beat Gringo Loco and Komander.

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Cole Radrick to retain the title.