GCW Lifestyle Results 5.26.23: Vikingo, Matt Cardona, Zack Sabre Jr., More in Action
– GCW presented the Lifestyle event last night at the Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per PWPonderings.com:
* Scramble Match: Alec Price beat Billie Starkz and Sam Stackhouse and Jimmy Lloyd and Damien Drake and Matt Vandagriff.
* Zack Sabre Jr. beat Jordan Oliver.
* Maki Itoh beat Sandra Moone.
* Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck beat Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander.
* Blake Christian beat Dark Sheik.
* SGBUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY & Mance Warner) beat Cali Boys (Jack Cartwheel, Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie) and Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & John Wayne Murdoch.
* El Hijo Del Vikingo beat Gringo Loco and Komander.
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Cole Radrick to retain the title.
Enough is enough! We got screwed…AGAIN!!!
The Indy God & Indy Goddess are sick of being disrespected by @GCWrestling_, the GCW Universe, and @thekingnickgage & @maki_itoh! pic.twitter.com/mg1TZzVPms
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 27, 2023