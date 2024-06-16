wrestling / News
GCW Lights Out Results: Nick Gage Wins In Death Match Main Event
GCW held their Lights Out event last night at the Quarry At The Jefferson County Colorado Fairgrounds in Golden, Colorado. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Hunter Drake def. Gino Rivera
* Dark Sheik & Effy def. Fuego Del Sol & Sam Stackhouse
* Danhausen def. Broski Jimmy
* Joey Janela def. JKM
* Brayden Toon, Bruce Wayans, Dorian Maddox & Jeffrey John def. Dave Cole, Johnny Casanova, Manny Lemons & Ocean Avery
* Zilla Fatu def. Cole Radrick
* Man Like DeReiss def. Allie Katch
* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Jordan Oliver
* Death Match: Nick Gage def. Orin Veidt
The epitome of LIGHTS OUT. @Zillafatu @GCWrestling_ #GCWLightsOut pic.twitter.com/hdFUghK9jw
— Ben (@iFightGiants) June 15, 2024
We are officially on the road to #BIGBOOTYMANIA !!#MLDFinishTheStory🍑 #GCWLightsOut pic.twitter.com/g6hk1EjFZS
— MAN LIKE DEREISS (@DEREISS_) June 15, 2024
JKM!#GCWLightsOut pic.twitter.com/b2CXC9pEAn
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 15, 2024
Mance Warner: I've got heroes too. Big Sexy Kevin Nash. Eric Bischoff. There's a difference between your heroes and mine. #GCWLightsOut pic.twitter.com/emniEbLvFc
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 15, 2024
I had such an incredible time at #GCWLightsOut pic.twitter.com/N3euq2hy08
— Julie (@themoonshines93) June 15, 2024
Lights out for Orin Veidt in the GCW Denver debut. Got to run it back! @GCWrestling_ #GCWLightsOut pic.twitter.com/aaakH14Nv0
— Ben (@iFightGiants) June 15, 2024