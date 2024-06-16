GCW Lights Out Results: Nick Gage Wins In Death Match Main Event

GCW held their Lights Out event last night at the Quarry At The Jefferson County Colorado Fairgrounds in Golden, Colorado. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Hunter Drake def. Gino Rivera

* Dark Sheik & Effy def. Fuego Del Sol & Sam Stackhouse

* Danhausen def. Broski Jimmy

* Joey Janela def. JKM

* Brayden Toon, Bruce Wayans, Dorian Maddox & Jeffrey John def. Dave Cole, Johnny Casanova, Manny Lemons & Ocean Avery

* Zilla Fatu def. Cole Radrick

* Man Like DeReiss def. Allie Katch

* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Jordan Oliver

* Death Match: Nick Gage def. Orin Veidt

Mance Warner: I've got heroes too. Big Sexy Kevin Nash. Eric Bischoff. There's a difference between your heroes and mine. #GCWLightsOut pic.twitter.com/emniEbLvFc — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 15, 2024

I had such an incredible time at #GCWLightsOut pic.twitter.com/N3euq2hy08 — Julie (@themoonshines93) June 15, 2024