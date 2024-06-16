wrestling / News

GCW Lights Out Results: Nick Gage Wins In Death Match Main Event

June 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW held their Lights Out event last night at the Quarry At The Jefferson County Colorado Fairgrounds in Golden, Colorado. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Hunter Drake def. Gino Rivera
* Dark Sheik & Effy def. Fuego Del Sol & Sam Stackhouse
* Danhausen def. Broski Jimmy
* Joey Janela def. JKM
* Brayden Toon, Bruce Wayans, Dorian Maddox & Jeffrey John def. Dave Cole, Johnny Casanova, Manny Lemons & Ocean Avery
* Zilla Fatu def. Cole Radrick
* Man Like DeReiss def. Allie Katch
* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Jordan Oliver
* Death Match: Nick Gage def. Orin Veidt

