GCW Live Fast, Die Young Results 2.3.20: Ref Stoppage in Main Event, More

– GCW held their Live Fast, Die Young show on Monday morning in Tokyo, with a main event of Orin Veidt vs. Masashi Takeda. You can see the results below per Jonnie Gash and PWInsider:

* Toru Sugiura and Takahashi Sasaki beat Kikutaro and KTB when Sugiura pinned Kikutaro after a Yokosuka Cutter.

* SHLAK beat Matthew Justice by either submission or referee stoppage after putting a plastic bag over his head and putting him in a camel clutch.

* Alex Colon pinned Violento Jack after a Spanish Fly on light tubes in the ring below. Lots of action with the light tubes including Jack giving Colon a uranage on one and Jack doing a suicide dive to the outside with one.

* Yuji Okabayashi pinned Chris Dickinson after a big top rope splash.

* Matt Tremont, Danny Havoc, and Isami Kodaka beat Drew Parker, Jimmy Lloyd, and Toshiyuki Sakuda when Havoc pinned Parker after DVD. The finish came right after Kodaka absolutely destroyed Parker by doing a diving double stomp with light tubes on his chest.

* Orin Veidt beat Masashi Takeda by referee stoppage. Veidt kept cutting Takeda with some sort of weapon and the referee called for the bell.