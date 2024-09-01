GCW Live Fast, Die Young Results 8.31.24: Mance Warner Battles Gringo Loco, More

GCW Live Fast, Die Young took place on Saturday night, with Mance Warner in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Chicago show, per Cagematch.net:

* Alec Price def. Bobby Flaco

* Joey Janela def. Griffin McCoy

* 1 Called Manders & Sawyer Wreck def. Bang And Matthews

* Zilla Fatu def. Blake Christian

* GCW Tag Team Championship Death Match: Violence Is Forever def. Mutha Fatha (Dark Sheik & Effy)

* Mustafa Ali vs. Sidney Akeem * Draw

* Megan Bayne def. Miyu Yamashita by DQ

* Hardcore Match: Ciclope def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Kylie Rae def. Brooke Havok

* GCW World Title Championship Match: Mance Warner def. Gringo Loco

