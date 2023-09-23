wrestling / News
GCW Long Live GCW Results 9.22.23: Nick Gage vs. Joey Janela in a Deathmatch
September 23, 2023 | Posted by
– GCW traveled to Oberhausen, Germany yesterday for Long Live GCW. The show aired live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* JCW World Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) beat The Rotation to retain the title.
* Gringo Loco beat Leon Slater
* Shigehiro Irie beat Arez
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) beat Jimmy Lloyd to retain the title.
* Dark Sheik beat Norman Harras.
* BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) were victorious over The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders).
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) beat Peter Tihanyi.
* Deathmatch: Nick Gage beat Joey Janela.