GCW Look At Me Results: Main Event Goes To A No Contest

GCW held its event ‘Look At Me’ last night at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida, which aired on TrillerTV. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Joey Janela def. AJ Francis

* Lio Rush def. Jack Cartwheel

* Masha Slamovich def. Allie Katch and Dark Sheik and Lindsay Snow

* Hardcore Six Man Tag Team Match: Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Rina Yamashita def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Mr. Danger

* Tony Deppen def. Mansoor

* Jacob Fatu & Zilla Fatu def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

* Broski Jimmy def. Jai Vidal

* Hardcore Match: Gringo Loco def. John Wayne Murdoch

* GCW Tag Team Title Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)

* The American Giant def. The Local Competitor

* GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (w/Shane Mercer) defeats Marcus Mathers

* Effy vs. Mance Warner ends in a No Contest

We need to talk about how underrated Jack Cartwheel is. Lio Rush try to escape & he had a good answer for it tonight at GCW. pic.twitter.com/AGLr0vliYg — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 27, 2024

Watching AJ Francis (Top Dolla) first match in GCW and this is amazing pic.twitter.com/NGuWJhnhbr — Raion (@Raion74_) January 27, 2024

Also this was straight up VIOLENT pic.twitter.com/tCwyAiGmNe — 🤌MATT 🔜 GCW TAMPA🤌 (@MattTheKing777) January 27, 2024