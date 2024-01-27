wrestling / News
GCW Look At Me Results: Main Event Goes To A No Contest
GCW held its event ‘Look At Me’ last night at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida, which aired on TrillerTV. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Joey Janela def. AJ Francis
* Lio Rush def. Jack Cartwheel
* Masha Slamovich def. Allie Katch and Dark Sheik and Lindsay Snow
* Hardcore Six Man Tag Team Match: Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Rina Yamashita def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Mr. Danger
* Tony Deppen def. Mansoor
* Jacob Fatu & Zilla Fatu def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* Broski Jimmy def. Jai Vidal
* Hardcore Match: Gringo Loco def. John Wayne Murdoch
* GCW Tag Team Title Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)
* The American Giant def. The Local Competitor
* GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (w/Shane Mercer) defeats Marcus Mathers
* Effy vs. Mance Warner ends in a No Contest
We need to talk about how underrated Jack Cartwheel is.
Lio Rush try to escape & he had a good answer for it tonight at GCW. pic.twitter.com/AGLr0vliYg
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 27, 2024
Watching AJ Francis (Top Dolla) first match in GCW and this is amazing pic.twitter.com/NGuWJhnhbr
— Raion (@Raion74_) January 27, 2024
Holy Sh*T!!! #GCW pic.twitter.com/DSikIY1ZRS
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) January 27, 2024
Also this was straight up VIOLENT pic.twitter.com/tCwyAiGmNe
— 🤌MATT 🔜 GCW TAMPA🤌 (@MattTheKing777) January 27, 2024
This match was so much fun to watch!!
Ladder spots were awesome!! 👏🏻 #gcw #GCWLook pic.twitter.com/A1K5sofNFC
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) January 27, 2024
