GCW Look At Me Results: Main Event Goes To A No Contest

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mansoor GCW Look At Me Image Credit: GCW

GCW held its event ‘Look At Me’ last night at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida, which aired on TrillerTV. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Joey Janela def. AJ Francis
* Lio Rush def. Jack Cartwheel
* Masha Slamovich def. Allie Katch and Dark Sheik and Lindsay Snow
* Hardcore Six Man Tag Team Match: Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Rina Yamashita def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Mr. Danger
* Tony Deppen def. Mansoor
* Jacob Fatu & Zilla Fatu def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* Broski Jimmy def. Jai Vidal
* Hardcore Match: Gringo Loco def. John Wayne Murdoch
* GCW Tag Team Title Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)
* The American Giant def. The Local Competitor
* GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (w/Shane Mercer) defeats Marcus Mathers
* Effy vs. Mance Warner ends in a No Contest

