GCW Says Major Streaming Announcement Coming Tuesday
GCW has announced that the future of their streaming and broadcasts will be revealed on Tuesday morning. The company announced on Monday night that the announcement will be made Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM. While the time zone was not specified, it is likely to be ET.
GCW has been streaming on FITE TV after exiting IWTV. The company’s exiting of that former deal led to a lawsuit between the company and IWTV, which was settled with an agreement to air a “Settlement Series” of events that aired on IWTV, with five completed and the remaining three running through the end of 2022.
Major Announcement regarding the future of GCW streaming/broadcasts coming tomorrow (Tuesday) at 930am! pic.twitter.com/7aACEwTFzK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 1, 2022
