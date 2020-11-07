wrestling / News
GCW Making Las Vegas Debut Next Month
GCW is Vegas-bound, as the promotion is set to make its debut in the city next month. GCW announced on Thursday evening that it will hold “Slime Season” in the city on December 5th. The company has partnered with Tuscany Suites & Casinos for discounts on booking hotel rooms, with details here.
Tickets for the show go on sale on November 9th and COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing and a policy of required masks will be enforced at the event, which streams on FITE TV at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT:
*NEW SHOW ALERT*
GCW debuts in LAS VEGAS on Saturday, December 5th!
Tickets on Sale Monday (11/9)
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
GCW presents
"Slime Season"
Sat 12/5 – 7pm/10pm EST
Meet LV – 233 S 4th Street
Las Vegas, Nevada
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6SneqWqzvn
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 6, 2020
