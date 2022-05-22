wrestling / News
GCW Maniac Results 5.21.22: Bandido Battles Nick Wayne, More
GCW Maniac took place on Saturday night featuring Bandido, Nick Wayne, and more in action. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show below, per Fightful:
* Blake Christian def. Kevin Blackwood
* Tony Deppen def. Titus Alexander
.@RealTitus115 with a chaos theory!#GCWMANIAC @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/Ekfb38lB2J
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 22, 2022
* Mike Bailey def. Masha Slamovich
Speedball Kicks from Mike Bailey! #GCWManiac pic.twitter.com/30fBPo0adK
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 22, 2022
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: AJ Gray def. Jimmy Lloyd, Ninja Mack, Jack Cartwheel, Cole Radrick and Starboy Charlie
JESUS! @NinjaMack1 leaps off a ladder to hit a sunset flip bomb off the top rope!#GCWMANIAC @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/D4WsUWpgVY
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 22, 2022
* Jordan Oliver def. Biff Busick
* Dark Sheik def. LuFisto
* Bandido def. Nick Wayne
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: BUSSY def. South Pacific Savages
knock knock who’s there @EFFYlives @AllieKATCH #GCWManiac pic.twitter.com/61yH4lF05I
— rachel🪴 (@pinkpinkblink) May 22, 2022
* Drew Parker def. Joey Janela
JESUS CHRIST! @drewparker341 with a swanton bomb off a ladder and with a barbed wire door!#GCWMANIAC @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/3lvCgvXRDv
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 22, 2022
Janela goes for a Flaming Superkick and absolutely melts his foot into the UCC Ring #GCWManiac pic.twitter.com/DaVyeBYdtW
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 22, 2022