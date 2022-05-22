wrestling / News

GCW Maniac Results 5.21.22: Bandido Battles Nick Wayne, More

May 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Maniac Image Credit: GCW

GCW Maniac took place on Saturday night featuring Bandido, Nick Wayne, and more in action. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show below, per Fightful:

* Blake Christian def. Kevin Blackwood

* Tony Deppen def. Titus Alexander

* Mike Bailey def. Masha Slamovich

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: AJ Gray def. Jimmy Lloyd, Ninja Mack, Jack Cartwheel, Cole Radrick and Starboy Charlie

* Jordan Oliver def. Biff Busick

* Dark Sheik def. LuFisto

* Bandido def. Nick Wayne

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: BUSSY def. South Pacific Savages

* Drew Parker def. Joey Janela

