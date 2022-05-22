GCW Maniac Results 5.21.22: Bandido Battles Nick Wayne, More

GCW Maniac took place on Saturday night featuring Bandido, Nick Wayne, and more in action. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show below, per Fightful:

* Blake Christian def. Kevin Blackwood

* Tony Deppen def. Titus Alexander

* Mike Bailey def. Masha Slamovich

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: AJ Gray def. Jimmy Lloyd, Ninja Mack, Jack Cartwheel, Cole Radrick and Starboy Charlie

JESUS! @NinjaMack1 leaps off a ladder to hit a sunset flip bomb off the top rope! #GCWMANIAC @GCWrestling_ ▶️ https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/D4WsUWpgVY

* Jordan Oliver def. Biff Busick

* Dark Sheik def. LuFisto

* Bandido def. Nick Wayne

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: BUSSY def. South Pacific Savages

* Drew Parker def. Joey Janela

JESUS CHRIST! @drewparker341 with a swanton bomb off a ladder and with a barbed wire door! #GCWMANIAC @GCWrestling_ ▶️ https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/3lvCgvXRDv

Janela goes for a Flaming Superkick and absolutely melts his foot into the UCC Ring #GCWManiac pic.twitter.com/DaVyeBYdtW

