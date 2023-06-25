– GCW returned for its Mastermind show last night at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The card was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Cole Radrick beat Hunter Drake.

* Alec Price beat Terry Yaki.

* Rina Yamashita beat Effy.

* Young Middle Aged Senior With A Pension Average IQ Death Kill (Jordan Oliver, Mike Jackson & Nick Gage) beat Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo).

* Deathmatch: Sawyer Wreck beat John Wayne Murdoch.

* Team New South (Brandon Williams, Brayden Toon, Cabana Man Dan & Donnie Primetime) was victorious over Team GCW (1 Called Manders, Brogan Finlay, Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie).

* After the match, Brogan turned on Team GCW.

* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) beat Adam Priest to retain the belt.

* Deathmatch: Joey Janela beat Tank