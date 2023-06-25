wrestling / News

GCW Mastermind Results 6.24.23: Joey Janela Beats Tank in Deathmatch Main Event

June 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Mastermind 6-25-23 Image Credit: GCW

– GCW returned for its Mastermind show last night at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The card was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Cole Radrick beat Hunter Drake.
* Alec Price beat Terry Yaki.
* Rina Yamashita beat Effy.
* Young Middle Aged Senior With A Pension Average IQ Death Kill (Jordan Oliver, Mike Jackson & Nick Gage) beat Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo).
* Deathmatch: Sawyer Wreck beat John Wayne Murdoch.
* Team New South (Brandon Williams, Brayden Toon, Cabana Man Dan & Donnie Primetime) was victorious over Team GCW (1 Called Manders, Brogan Finlay, Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie).
* After the match, Brogan turned on Team GCW.
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) beat Adam Priest to retain the belt.
* Deathmatch: Joey Janela beat Tank

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading