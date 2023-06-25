wrestling / News
GCW Mastermind Results 6.24.23: Joey Janela Beats Tank in Deathmatch Main Event
– GCW returned for its Mastermind show last night at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The card was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Cole Radrick beat Hunter Drake.
* Alec Price beat Terry Yaki.
* Rina Yamashita beat Effy.
* Young Middle Aged Senior With A Pension Average IQ Death Kill (Jordan Oliver, Mike Jackson & Nick Gage) beat Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo).
* Deathmatch: Sawyer Wreck beat John Wayne Murdoch.
* Team New South (Brandon Williams, Brayden Toon, Cabana Man Dan & Donnie Primetime) was victorious over Team GCW (1 Called Manders, Brogan Finlay, Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie).
* After the match, Brogan turned on Team GCW.
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) beat Adam Priest to retain the belt.
* Deathmatch: Joey Janela beat Tank
#GCWMastermind I predict we get a run-in from a Jehovah’s Witness in this one pic.twitter.com/eMqtCB8Zut
— nathan hickey (@nathanhickey10) June 25, 2023
#GCWMastermind I’ll always enjoy this pic.twitter.com/o0HrdpNM2d
— nathan hickey (@nathanhickey10) June 25, 2023
🚫❤️ 𝐍𝐎 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓 ❤️🚫
reigning & defending game changer wrestling world champion, @_BlakeChristian #ATonyDJoint 🎬❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/6rEhvT3rXk
— tøny d . ❤️🩹 (@DJ_Tony_D) June 25, 2023
AND STILL @_BlakeChristian #GCWMastermind pic.twitter.com/eoGifR8Iw4
— ℝ𝕪 🐅⚜️🕸 (@RyThaGod) June 25, 2023