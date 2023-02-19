wrestling / News
GCW Middle Of The Night Results 2.18.23: Nick Gage vs. Mike Bailey, More
GCW held its Middle Of The Night show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the FITE+-airing Los Angeles show below, per Fightful:
* Scramble Match: Tony Deppen def. Alec Price, Jimmy Lloyd, Starboy Charlie, Cole Radrick and Eli Everfly
* Nick Wayne def. Matt Cardona
* Gringo Loco & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin) def. Arez, Jack Cartwheel & Mago
* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Mance Warner
* Charles Mason def. Allie Katch
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. The Bollywood Boyz
* Lio Rush def. Komander
* Blake Christian def. Willie Mack
* GCW World Championship Match: Nick Gage def. Mike Bailey
#gcwnight @TheMattCardona has the best gear in the game pic.twitter.com/41zwRaSSPW
— Vundablog.com (@vundablog) February 19, 2023
