wrestling / News
GCW Announces Minoru Suzuki vs. Homicide For September Show In New York City
August 24, 2021 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match for its Get Lost Alot show on September 24 in New York City, as it’ll be Minoru Suzuki going one on one with Homicide. The event will take place at the Melrose Ballroom and stream live on FITE.
You can see the announcement from GCW below.
*NYC 9/24 UPDATE*
Just Signed:
*LEGENDS COLLIDE*
HOMICIDE
vs
MINORU SUZUKI
Get Tix:https://t.co/Bls3tI9XI8
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
GCW presents
GET LOST ALOT
Fri Sept 24 – 8PM
NYC – Melrose Ballroom#GCWLost pic.twitter.com/H2mTkTtAii
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Becky Lynch Is Turning Heel
- CM Punk Recalls Summer Of Punk In 2005, Psychology Behind the Angle After Signing With WWE
- Note On On Why Kofi Kingston Was Off SummerSlam, Baron Corbin Storyline Update
- Sarah Logan On What She Told Vince McMahon After WWE Release, Vince’s Reaction To Her Not Wanting To Wear Makeup