GCW Announces Minoru Suzuki vs. Homicide For September Show In New York City

August 24, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match for its Get Lost Alot show on September 24 in New York City, as it’ll be Minoru Suzuki going one on one with Homicide. The event will take place at the Melrose Ballroom and stream live on FITE.

