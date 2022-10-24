GCW Moment Of Clarity Results: Jonathan Gresham Faces Mike Bailey, More

GCW Moment of Clarity took place on Sunday, with Jonathan Gresham battling Mike Bailey in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Columbus, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per WZ:

* Alec Price def. SB KENTo

* Komander def. Shane Mercer

* Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Mega Bastards

* Allie Katch def. Billie Starkz

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. Gringo Logo and ASF

* YAMATO def. Blake Christian

* Second Gear Crew def. Team Unsanctioned Pro

* Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd, Anakin Murphy, and Kristian Robinson

* Jonathan Gresham def. Mike Bailey

WHAT A FINISH! 😍 @KomandercrMX goes for a Bihari Special, gets it Countered into a Moonsault & Battery, then rolls through for a huge win! #GCWClarity pic.twitter.com/RCfwPgxaTG — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 23, 2022

TEAM UP!!! THE BADDEST MAN ALIVE IS IN GC DUB! #GCWClarity pic.twitter.com/xwppVfKHUp — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 23, 2022