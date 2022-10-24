wrestling / News

GCW Moment Of Clarity Results: Jonathan Gresham Faces Mike Bailey, More

October 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Moment of Clarity Image Credit: GCW

GCW Moment of Clarity took place on Sunday, with Jonathan Gresham battling Mike Bailey in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the Columbus, Ohio show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per WZ:

* Alec Price def. SB KENTo

* Komander def. Shane Mercer

* Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Mega Bastards

* Allie Katch def. Billie Starkz

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. Gringo Logo and ASF

* YAMATO def. Blake Christian

* Second Gear Crew def. Team Unsanctioned Pro

* Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd, Anakin Murphy, and Kristian Robinson

* Jonathan Gresham def. Mike Bailey

