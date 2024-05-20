wrestling / News
GCW Most Notorious Results 5.18.24: Nick Gage In Action, More
GCW Most Notorious took place on Saturday night in Philadelphia, with Nick Gage battling Tony Deppen and more. You can see the results from the Triller TV+ show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* The Legion Of Rot def. The Mane Event
* Matt Makowski def. The Mecca
* Brandon Kirk def. Cole Radrick
* Bang And Matthews def. Grim Reefer & Ruckus
* 1 Called Manders def. Parrow
* Mance Warner def. Marcus Mathers
* Steph De Lander def. Cheeseburger
* Joey Janela fought. Megan Bayne to a no contest
* Hardcore Match: Zilla Fatu def. Broski Jimmy
* Hardcore Match: Nick Gage def. Tony Deppen
Finish !!Lariat!!! #GCW #GCWNotorious pic.twitter.com/TZxOcI5SJr
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) May 19, 2024
A young fan who is allegedly the younger brother of Marcus Mathers just rushed the ring and brutally attacked Mance Warner! Do your job, security. #GCWNotorious pic.twitter.com/BnwVYVHg2m
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 19, 2024
Joey Janela: I want something from you, and it's not Chelsea.
Matt Cardona: The last time you had an opportunity, you shit the bed, just like you did in AEW.#GCWNotorious pic.twitter.com/iaDt0VAG29
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 19, 2024