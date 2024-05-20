GCW Most Notorious Results 5.18.24: Nick Gage In Action, More

GCW Most Notorious took place on Saturday night in Philadelphia, with Nick Gage battling Tony Deppen and more. You can see the results from the Triller TV+ show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* The Legion Of Rot def. The Mane Event

* Matt Makowski def. The Mecca

* Brandon Kirk def. Cole Radrick

* Bang And Matthews def. Grim Reefer & Ruckus

* 1 Called Manders def. Parrow

* Mance Warner def. Marcus Mathers

* Steph De Lander def. Cheeseburger

* Joey Janela fought. Megan Bayne to a no contest

* Hardcore Match: Zilla Fatu def. Broski Jimmy

* Hardcore Match: Nick Gage def. Tony Deppen

A young fan who is allegedly the younger brother of Marcus Mathers just rushed the ring and brutally attacked Mance Warner! Do your job, security. #GCWNotorious pic.twitter.com/BnwVYVHg2m — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 19, 2024