GCW Nearing Sellout for Upcoming Hammerstein Ballroom Event
November 24, 2021
– PWInsider reports that GCW has nearly sold out the promotion’s previously announced event for the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. the show is scheduled for January 24, 2022.
Tickets have been on sale for less than a day and there are said to be less than 400 left. This will be the biggest show in GCW’s history.
