wrestling / News

GCW Nearing Sellout for Upcoming Hammerstein Ballroom Event

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo

PWInsider reports that GCW has nearly sold out the promotion’s previously announced event for the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. the show is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

Tickets have been on sale for less than a day and there are said to be less than 400 left. This will be the biggest show in GCW’s history.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading