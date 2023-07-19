wrestling / News
GCW The New Face Of War Results 7.18.23: Blake Christian Defends GCW Title, More
GCW held their latest show The New Face Of War on Tuesday night, with Blake Christian in action and more. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per PW Ponderings:
* Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Jimmy Lloyd, Kikutaro, Dragon Libre, Minoru Fujita and Terry Yaki
* Daisuke Masaoka def. Shane Mercer
* Los Macizos & John Wayne Murdoch def. Tomoya Hirata, Toru Sugiura & Mammoth Sasaki
* Death Match: Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita def. Charli Evans & Sawyer Wreck
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Shigehiro lrie
* Death Match: Masashi Takeda def. Joey Janela
.@crazykid0813 lands a NUTTY backfist through the tubes! #GCWJapan @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/DEciy8NEoA pic.twitter.com/5pzJG05UF6
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) July 19, 2023
BEAUTIFUL springboard 450 from @_BlakeChristian! #GCWJapan @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/DEciy8Oce8 pic.twitter.com/FebiYaqq4h
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) July 19, 2023
.@TheDukeJWM SPIKES Sugiura with a piledriver! #GCWJapan @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/DEciy8NEoA pic.twitter.com/SieJMw1HwV
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) July 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Weighs In On Samoa Joe & CM Punk’s AEW Collision Match, the Show’s Ratings Drop
- Kevin Nash Says He Doesn’t Watch Smackdown, Wasn’t Familiar With LA Knight
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments