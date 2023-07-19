GCW The New Face Of War Results 7.18.23: Blake Christian Defends GCW Title, More

GCW held their latest show The New Face Of War on Tuesday night, with Blake Christian in action and more. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per PW Ponderings:

* Scramble Match: Gringo Loco def. Jimmy Lloyd, Kikutaro, Dragon Libre, Minoru Fujita and Terry Yaki

* Daisuke Masaoka def. Shane Mercer

* Los Macizos & John Wayne Murdoch def. Tomoya Hirata, Toru Sugiura & Mammoth Sasaki

* Death Match: Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita def. Charli Evans & Sawyer Wreck

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Shigehiro lrie

* Death Match: Masashi Takeda def. Joey Janela