GCW New Face of War Results 8.23.19: Joey Janela Battles Great Sasuke, More

– GCW held their New Face of War show on Friday in Tokyo, featuring Joey Janela battling The Great Sasuke and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* KTB & Tony Deppen def.Kikutaro & Shigehiro Irie

* Death Match: Isami Kodaka, Takashi Sasaki & Violento Jack def. Alex Colon, Eric Ryan & Masashi Takeda

* Death Match: Jimmy Lloyd def. Drew Parker and Toshiyuki Sakuda

* GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. Markus Crane & SHLAK

* The Great Sasuke def. Joey Janela

* Death Match: Jun Kasai def. G-Raver