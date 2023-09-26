wrestling / News

GCW News: Return to Japan Next Set for Month, First Matchups Announced, Upcoming Lineups

September 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Tokyo Japan Image Credit: GCW

– GCW has announced its upcoming return to Japan for October 10 at Shin-Kiba 1st Ring in Tokyo, Japan and October 12 at Korakuen Hall; also in Tokyo. Masha Slamovich vs. Unagi Sayaka is the first announced matchup for October 10 card. The October 12 show will feature El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco. Both shows will stream live on FITE TV.

– GCW will be running two shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 7 and October 8 at the Showboat Hotel. here are the current lineups:

October 7

* WarGames: Team FREEDOMS vs. Team GCW
* Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason

October 8

* Death Match: Jun Kasai vs. Matt Tremont
* Alec Price & Cole Radrick vs. The East West Express, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne

– Lastly, GCW returns to Los Angeles on Ocotber 14 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. Here’s what’s scheduled so far:

* Paul London vs. Blake Christian
* Joey Janela vs. Santana Jackson
* Violence Is Forever vs. Las Macizos, Ciclope, & Miedo Extreme

