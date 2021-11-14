wrestling / News
GCW Nick Gage Invitational 6 Results: New Champion Crowned, More
GCW held the sixth Nick Gage Invitational on Saturday, with a new NGI Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Death Match: Atticus Cogar def. Rina Yamashita
* Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Three Way Death Match: Charli Evans def. Kit Osbourne and SHLAK
* Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Death Match: Alex Colon def. AKIRA
* GCW Ultraviolent Title Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Death Match: Masashi Takeda (c) def. Eric Ryan
* Ninja Mack def. ASF and Brayden Lee and Cole Radrick and Gringo Loco and Nate Webb and Yoya
* Nick Gage Invitational 6 Semi Final Death Match: Alex Colon def. Charli Evans
* GCW Ultraviolent Title Nick Gage Invitational 6 Semi Final Death Match: Masashi Takeda (c) def. Atticus Cogar
* GCW Ultraviolent Title Nick Gage Invitational 6 Final Death Match: Alex Colon def. Masashi Takeda (c) to win the title
