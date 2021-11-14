wrestling / News

GCW Nick Gage Invitational 6 Results: New Champion Crowned, More

November 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nick Gage Invitational 6

GCW held the sixth Nick Gage Invitational on Saturday, with a new NGI Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Death Match: Atticus Cogar def. Rina Yamashita

* Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Three Way Death Match: Charli Evans def. Kit Osbourne and SHLAK

* Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Death Match: Alex Colon def. AKIRA

* GCW Ultraviolent Title Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Death Match: Masashi Takeda (c) def. Eric Ryan

* Ninja Mack def. ASF and Brayden Lee and Cole Radrick and Gringo Loco and Nate Webb and Yoya

* Nick Gage Invitational 6 Semi Final Death Match: Alex Colon def. Charli Evans

* GCW Ultraviolent Title Nick Gage Invitational 6 Semi Final Death Match: Masashi Takeda (c) def. Atticus Cogar

* GCW Ultraviolent Title Nick Gage Invitational 6 Final Death Match: Alex Colon def. Masashi Takeda (c) to win the title

