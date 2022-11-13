GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 Full Results 11.12.2022: GCW Tournament & More

The GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 event was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling tonight in Summit, IL. You can find the complete results (via Fightful)and some highlights below.

*NGI First Round Bout: Alex Colon defeated Hunter Freeman and Sawyer Wreck

*NGI First Round Bout: Ciclope defeated Toshiyuki Sakuda

*NGI First Round Bout: Cole Radrick defeated Miedo Extremo

*NGI First Round Bout: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Big F’N Joe

*NGI Semifinals Match: Alex Colon defeated Ciclope

*NGI Semifinals Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Cole Radrick

*Jordan Oliver defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian

*NGI Finals Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Alex Colon

WELCOME BACK TO THE STATES & GCW TOSHIYUKI SAKUDA!!! PUMPED #GCWNGI7 pic.twitter.com/iw5dhTyaY1 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) November 13, 2022