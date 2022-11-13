wrestling / News
GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 Full Results 11.12.2022: GCW Tournament & More
The GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 event was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling tonight in Summit, IL. You can find the complete results (via Fightful)and some highlights below.
*NGI First Round Bout: Alex Colon defeated Hunter Freeman and Sawyer Wreck
*NGI First Round Bout: Ciclope defeated Toshiyuki Sakuda
*NGI First Round Bout: Cole Radrick defeated Miedo Extremo
*NGI First Round Bout: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Big F’N Joe
*NGI Semifinals Match: Alex Colon defeated Ciclope
*NGI Semifinals Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Cole Radrick
*Jordan Oliver defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian
*NGI Finals Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Alex Colon
WELCOME BACK TO THE STATES & GCW TOSHIYUKI SAKUDA!!! PUMPED #GCWNGI7
BY GOD THAT TREE HAS A FAMILY! @TheDukeJWM #GCWNGI7
▶️https://t.co/KrqSvLhMwV
WHAT A FUCKING VISUAL AS @ciclopeoriginal CATCHES SAKUDA'S DEADLY SENTON TO ADVANCE! INSANT CLASSIC #GCWNGI7
@TheDukeJWM DEEP SOUTH DESTROYER #GCWNGI7
