wrestling / News
GCW Nick Gage Invitational 8 Results 12.30.23: Jacob Fatu, Masha Slamovich, More
Results from the GCW Nick Gage Invitational 8 show from December 30th in Atlantic City, NJ are below, courtesy of Wrestling-News.
* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Risa Sera and Emersyn Jayne
* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Lloyd
* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match: Miedo Extremo defeated Shane Mercer
* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match: Violento Jack defeated Ciclope
* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 Semi Final Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Masha Slamovich
* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 Semi Final Match: Miedo Extremo defeated Violento Jack
* Jordan Oliver defeated Mike Bailey, Gringo Loco, Mr. Danger, Cole Radrick and Joey Janela in a 6 Way Scramble Match
* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 Final Match: Miedo Extremo defeated John Wayne Murdoch
