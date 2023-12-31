GCW Nick Gage Invitational 8 Results 12.30.23: Jacob Fatu, Masha Slamovich, More

Results from the GCW Nick Gage Invitational 8 show from December 30th in Atlantic City, NJ are below, courtesy of Wrestling-News.

* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Risa Sera and Emersyn Jayne

* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match: Miedo Extremo defeated Shane Mercer

* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match: Violento Jack defeated Ciclope

* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 Semi Final Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Masha Slamovich

* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 Semi Final Match: Miedo Extremo defeated Violento Jack

* Jordan Oliver defeated Mike Bailey, Gringo Loco, Mr. Danger, Cole Radrick and Joey Janela in a 6 Way Scramble Match

* GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 Final Match: Miedo Extremo defeated John Wayne Murdoch