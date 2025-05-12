GCW, NJPW and More Pay Tribute To Sabu After His Passing

As previously reported, ECW icon Sabu passed away at the age of 60. The tributes for Sabu continue to pour in from GCW, NJPW and others.

GCW is where Sabu wrestled his last match just a few weeks ago. They shared a video tribute.

Meanwhile, NJPW shared the following:

In memoriam: Sabu (1964-2025) New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, on May 11. He was 60. Trained by his uncle The Sheik, who had himself appeared briefly in NJPW in the early 1970s before wrestling more consistently with All Japan Pro-Wrestling, Sabu debuted in 1985, and had a more technical approach to the style he would become internationally renowned for. In November 1991 Sabu first came to Japan for FMW as part of that organization’s tag league alongside his uncle, and wild matches for the Atsushi Onita promotion saw Sabu craft not only a dynamic and unpredictable style, but a mystique and aura that soon carried itself overseas. By the mid 1990s, Sabu was a mainstay for Extreme Championship Wrestling in the US, and on January 4 1995, was a surprise tag team partner of Masahiro Chono in the Tokyo Dome, the two battling Tatsumi Fujinami and Junji Hirata. At Wrestling Dontaku that May, Sabu defeated Koji Kanemoto to lift the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, continuing to compete in the cerulean blue through the end of ’95. Sabu continued to compete in Japan for FMW, AJPW and latterly WWE into the 2000s. His last appearances in Japan came in 2018, including a six man tag in DDT, where he, Kikutaro and Jun Kasai faced Akito, Shunma Katsumata and current NEVER Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita. Sabu’s dynamism and ceaseless innovation made him an unforgettable star to fans around the world. The thoughts and deepest sympathies of all at New Japan Pro-Wrestling go to Sabu’s family, friends and fans.

You can see more tributes from the wrestling world below.

I’m very sad to learn of the passing of Sabu. He was a pioneer in our business, a talented performer, and most importantly, a good man. RIP pic.twitter.com/Sb6SELtyLY — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) May 12, 2025

I can’t even put into words how devastated I feel.

Sabu made me a fan again.

Was honored to also call him a friend.

Rest In Peace, Sabu. — Harry Slash (@harry_slash) May 11, 2025

We're sad to hear of the passing of our friend Sabu who we just spent time with in Philadelphia last weekend. He created a ring style that was all his own. Rest in Peace, Sabu. pic.twitter.com/XXzZIIF8d3 — The Memphis Mafia – Doug Gilbert & Tommy Rich (@MemphoMafia) May 11, 2025

there are no words.. all I can trust is Sabu is no longer dealing with physical pain.. Godspeed to his family and friends ..Rest in Peace Sabu pic.twitter.com/WDyfSrieMs — RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) May 11, 2025

Rest in Peace, Sabu. It was always an honor to announce you in the ring. 💔 pic.twitter.com/dljMEyHjS6 — Rich Palladino (@RichPalladino) May 11, 2025

3weeks ago I got to see Sabu in a long while. He hugged me over and over again. I was sooo happy to see him. I wanted to talk to him more, so I thought I’d call him later. but I never did. There are so many memories with Sabu and it just hurts so much… Thank you Sabu🙏💔☝️ pic.twitter.com/B8syZI1nMZ — ✌️Sumie Sakai✌️ (@SumieSakai) May 12, 2025

RIP Sabu 🙏 A legendary performer with an indelible legacy. pic.twitter.com/BFHKkOF6aA — My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) May 12, 2025

I love you Sabu. You’re one of the best friends ive ever made, you looked out for me like a dad, you gave me advice on how to be a better wrestler, you really cared about me man. It was an honor to be there for your last match. Rest in paradise brother, miss you already. pic.twitter.com/QBandNOt7v — Lindsay Snow (@thefloridamaam) May 11, 2025

Rest in peace to one of the most important yet undervalued wrestlers to ever step into a ring. He carried the legacy of his uncle well, and made him proud. I have much more to say, but I’m collecting my thoughts for the moment. For now, godspeed Sabu. They all wanted to be you. pic.twitter.com/sXcEVdNsHg — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) May 11, 2025

Family Sabu. I love you and will miss you so much. Reunite with your beloved Genie, Uncle Bu. Until we meet again. pic.twitter.com/WgHYUzSdEa — Santana jackson (@SJmoonwalkDDT) May 12, 2025

RIP Sabu Thinking of him and those that loved him. -AA pic.twitter.com/BdEehkMkVr — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) May 12, 2025