GCW No Compadre 2025 Results 3.29.25: New Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

GCW held No Compadre 2025 on Saturday night with new Tag Team Champions crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Chicago show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Jack Cartwheel def. Dante Leon

* Dark Sheik def. Brooke Havok

* Isaiah Broner def. Sam Holloway

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Gahbage Daddies, Bang And Matthews, and Hot Commodity

* Zayda Steel def. Dan The Dad

* Gringo Loco def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Dr. Redacted def. John Wayne Murdoch, Matthew Justice, and Tommy Vendetta

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. Microman

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Otis Cogar

Violence Is Forever become GCW World Tag Team Champions once again! #GCWCompadre pic.twitter.com/KM6YPXLRNT — PWPonderings (@pwponderings) March 30, 2025

If Zayda's gonna do one thing its TALK HER SHIT 😤#GCWCompadre pic.twitter.com/hj4thAvYK0 — DEE (@TheDEEsciple) March 30, 2025