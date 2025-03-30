wrestling / News

GCW No Compadre 2025 Results 3.29.25: New Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

March 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW No Compadre Image Credit: GCW

GCW held No Compadre 2025 on Saturday night with new Tag Team Champions crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Chicago show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Jack Cartwheel def. Dante Leon

* Dark Sheik def. Brooke Havok

* Isaiah Broner def. Sam Holloway

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Gahbage Daddies, Bang And Matthews, and Hot Commodity

* Zayda Steel def. Dan The Dad

* Gringo Loco def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Dr. Redacted def. John Wayne Murdoch, Matthew Justice, and Tommy Vendetta

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. Microman

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Otis Cogar

