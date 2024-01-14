GCW No Compadre Results: Colt Cabana and Nick Wayne Make Surprise Appearances

Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘No Compadre’ event last night at Thalia Hall in Chicago, featuring surprise appearances from Colt Cabana and Nick Wayne. Wayne took the place of Jonathan Gresham against Lio Rush, while Cabana joined Jimmy Lloyd and Steph de Lander against SGBUSSY. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:

* GCW World Tag Team Championship: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Bang And Matthews (Davey Bang & August Matthews)

* SGBUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY & 1 Called Manders) def. Colt Cabana, Jimmy Lloyd & Steph De Lander

* Joey Janela def. Myron Reed

* War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

* Nick Wayne def. Lio Rush

* Arez, Latigo & Demonic Flamita def. Oni El Bendito, Aramis & Cole Radrick

* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. Calvin Tankman

* Scramble Match: Shane Mercer def. Brayden Toon, Alec Price, Golden Dragon, Joshua Bishop, Parrow and Microman

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Mance Warner vs. Dan The Dad ends in a no-contest due to interference from EFFY.

* Mustafa Ali def. Gringo Loco