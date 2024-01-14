wrestling / News
GCW No Compadre Results: Colt Cabana and Nick Wayne Make Surprise Appearances
Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘No Compadre’ event last night at Thalia Hall in Chicago, featuring surprise appearances from Colt Cabana and Nick Wayne. Wayne took the place of Jonathan Gresham against Lio Rush, while Cabana joined Jimmy Lloyd and Steph de Lander against SGBUSSY. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:
* GCW World Tag Team Championship: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Bang And Matthews (Davey Bang & August Matthews)
* SGBUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY & 1 Called Manders) def. Colt Cabana, Jimmy Lloyd & Steph De Lander
* Joey Janela def. Myron Reed
* War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
* Nick Wayne def. Lio Rush
* Arez, Latigo & Demonic Flamita def. Oni El Bendito, Aramis & Cole Radrick
* GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. Calvin Tankman
* Scramble Match: Shane Mercer def. Brayden Toon, Alec Price, Golden Dragon, Joshua Bishop, Parrow and Microman
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch
* Mance Warner vs. Dan The Dad ends in a no-contest due to interference from EFFY.
* Mustafa Ali def. Gringo Loco
Mustafa Ali pulling out all the stops‼️#GCWCompadre @MustafaAli_X
pic.twitter.com/x5mrqirmTD
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 13, 2024
Matt Cardona has challenged Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) to a match in GCW!! Any time, any place. OH MY!!! #GCWCompadre pic.twitter.com/TquDbiLkbC
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 13, 2024
With the beautiful people of Chicago, IL chanting "NICK FUCKIN' WAYNE"…
A surprise @thenickwayne vs. @IamLioRush match!#GCWCompadre pic.twitter.com/FJXhQ2g8gk
— Carmen Michael 🎙️ (@CarmenMChilders) January 13, 2024
Lucha Raddy Daddy. @ColeRadrick #GCWCompadre @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/lvi5dgM5QI pic.twitter.com/bJ2QszZFrp
— Rob (@HeyImRob) January 13, 2024
.@TheBadReed with a cutter to the floor!#GCWCompadre @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/lvi5dgM5QI pic.twitter.com/QpH3lH8IuN
— Rob (@HeyImRob) January 13, 2024
TEAM CABANARAMA @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/vX0ww7W8Ez
— BIG TITTED IDIOT (@stephdelander) January 13, 2024
.@thenickwayne with Wayne's World!#GCWCompadre @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/lvi5dgMDGg pic.twitter.com/vfglZlGCnp
— Rob (@HeyImRob) January 13, 2024