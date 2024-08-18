GCW No Signal In The Hills 4 Results 8.17.24: Mance Warner vs. Frankie Kazarian, More

GCW No Signal In The Hills 4 took place on Saturday night with Mance Warner defending the World Title against Frankie Kazarian and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Broski Jimmy def. Mr. Danger

* Sidney Akeem def. Rich Swann

* Dark Sheik & Vipress def. CPF

* Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Los Macizos def. Los Desperados

* 1 Called Manders def. Jordan Cruz

* Starboy Charlie def. Marcus Mathers

* Blake Christian def. Megan Bayne

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. The Wolf Zaddies

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner def. Frankie Kazarian