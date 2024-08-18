wrestling / News
GCW No Signal In The Hills 4 Results 8.17.24: Mance Warner vs. Frankie Kazarian, More
GCW No Signal In The Hills 4 took place on Saturday night with Mance Warner defending the World Title against Frankie Kazarian and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Broski Jimmy def. Mr. Danger
* Sidney Akeem def. Rich Swann
* Dark Sheik & Vipress def. CPF
* Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Los Macizos def. Los Desperados
* 1 Called Manders def. Jordan Cruz
* Starboy Charlie def. Marcus Mathers
* Blake Christian def. Megan Bayne
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. The Wolf Zaddies
* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner def. Frankie Kazarian
I guess no one was happy Blake won! @GCWrestling_ #gcwsignal4 pic.twitter.com/kmBTx1Ewbi
— PeterCalcagno (@PeterCalcagno) August 18, 2024
NO DOOR is FORBIDDEN if you inhabit the BODY of the ELITE HUNTER #GCWSignal4 pic.twitter.com/xDIyQA1ARF
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 18, 2024
@TheMattCardona count ur days u shit head @TheJimmyLLoyd homecoming YALL done for #GCWSignal4 pic.twitter.com/Fhlf16igCu
— Malik Wright (@JohnLewis198) August 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In
- Tony Khan Doesn’t Think WWE Has Stopped Contract Tampering, Says AEW Will Return To UK Next Year
- Update on WWE Tag Team Titles After Possible Jacob Fatu Injury