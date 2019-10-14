wrestling / News
GCW No Sleep Results: Nick Gage Defends World Title
GCW held their No Sleep event Saturday night at the House Of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ, with Nick Gage defending the World title in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Six Way Scramble: Jimmy Lloyd def. Blake Christian and John Silver and Jordan Oliver and KTB and Shane Mercer
– Tony Deppen def. SHLAK
– Jake Atlas def. Ophidian
– Chris Dickinson def. Effy
– Alex Colon def. Rich Swann
– Alex Zayne def. Zachary Wentz
– Orange Cassidy def. Matt Tremont
– GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (w/ Dewey Donovan) (c) def. Matthew Justice
😂😂Got ‘em!! @orangecassidy is pretty sure he just destroyed @TremontCZW @GCWrestling_ #GCWNoSleep pic.twitter.com/mUqhMHWzVu
— Claire (@mediumcore) October 13, 2019
Its a long way from the balcony to the floor at The HOI, just ask @ThrashJustice …#GCWNoSleep
Watch the unlimited replay NOW on @FiteTV:https://t.co/XP0xfyRsOz pic.twitter.com/BvmKTp0O9Z
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 13, 2019
Battle of the daddies was intense! @DirtyDickinson just put @EFFYlives through this door @GCWrestling_ #GCWNoSleep pic.twitter.com/DKoh4iUJHU
— Claire (@mediumcore) October 13, 2019
😮 @TheJimmyLLoyd just killed at @GCWrestling_ #nosleep pic.twitter.com/3rb7EzwXHN
— Claire (@mediumcore) October 13, 2019
BIG dive to the outside from @TheJordanOliver!#GCW #GCWNOSLEEP @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/ctKuuCu9Dd pic.twitter.com/Kp7eHnpk4E
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 13, 2019
