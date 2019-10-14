GCW No Sleep Results: Nick Gage Defends World Title

GCW held their No Sleep event Saturday night at the House Of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ, with Nick Gage defending the World title in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Six Way Scramble: Jimmy Lloyd def. Blake Christian and John Silver and Jordan Oliver and KTB and Shane Mercer

– Tony Deppen def. SHLAK

– Jake Atlas def. Ophidian

– Chris Dickinson def. Effy

– Alex Colon def. Rich Swann

– Alex Zayne def. Zachary Wentz

– Orange Cassidy def. Matt Tremont

– GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (w/ Dewey Donovan) (c) def. Matthew Justice