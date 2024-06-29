GCW No Sleep Results: Zilla Fatu Wins Houston Street Fight

Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘No Sleep’ event last night at the Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. You can find results below, via Cagematch:

* Dulce Tormenta def. Broski Jimmy

* Joey Janela def. Chris Carter

* 1 Called Manders def. Brick Savage

* Jordan Oliver def. Fuego Del Sol

* Six Way Scramble Match: Sam Stackhouse def. Bobby Flaco and Calibus and Epydemius Jr. and Mago and Shota

* Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

* Microman def. Dark Sheik

* Houston Street Fight: Zilla Fatu def. John Wayne Murdoch

