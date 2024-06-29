wrestling / News
GCW No Sleep Results: Zilla Fatu Wins Houston Street Fight
Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘No Sleep’ event last night at the Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. You can find results below, via Cagematch:
* Dulce Tormenta def. Broski Jimmy
* Joey Janela def. Chris Carter
* 1 Called Manders def. Brick Savage
* Jordan Oliver def. Fuego Del Sol
* Six Way Scramble Match: Sam Stackhouse def. Bobby Flaco and Calibus and Epydemius Jr. and Mago and Shota
* Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
* Microman def. Dark Sheik
* Houston Street Fight: Zilla Fatu def. John Wayne Murdoch
people's fist drop!!#GCWSleep #GCW pic.twitter.com/eLIc1yGtBL
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) June 29, 2024
Brick Savage with one of the most brutal pounces I've ever seen on 1 Called Manders.#GCWSleep pic.twitter.com/iYsRA3TTWu
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 29, 2024
Mance Warner in Houston: I can't wait to leave this place and go to Dallas, Texas, where there's some real wrestling. #GCWSleep pic.twitter.com/oNQTlwxDcY
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 29, 2024
WHAT????!!!!! #GCWSleep pic.twitter.com/uTottyks2e
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) June 29, 2024
@Miedo_Xtrem stays two steps ahead of Gringo #GCWSleep pic.twitter.com/dSnDQ3UOf5
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 29, 2024
jesus fucking fuck@JANELABABY @ChrisCarterProW #GCWSleep pic.twitter.com/rruFgWGNYV
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 29, 2024