GCW No Sleep Results: Zilla Fatu Wins Houston Street Fight

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW No Sleep Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘No Sleep’ event last night at the Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. You can find results below, via Cagematch:

* Dulce Tormenta def. Broski Jimmy
* Joey Janela def. Chris Carter
* 1 Called Manders def. Brick Savage
* Jordan Oliver def. Fuego Del Sol
* Six Way Scramble Match: Sam Stackhouse def. Bobby Flaco and Calibus and Epydemius Jr. and Mago and Shota
* Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
* Microman def. Dark Sheik
* Houston Street Fight: Zilla Fatu def. John Wayne Murdoch

GCW, Joseph Lee

